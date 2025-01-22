CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.80.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNMD shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of CONMED in a report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of CNMD stock opened at $71.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.06. CONMED has a 1 year low of $61.05 and a 1 year high of $103.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.47.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $316.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.46 million. CONMED had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 13.84%. On average, research analysts predict that CONMED will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. CONMED’s payout ratio is currently 19.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in CONMED by 18.9% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,818,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,386,000 after buying an additional 447,498 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in CONMED by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,367,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,361,000 after acquiring an additional 81,970 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CONMED by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 693,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,879,000 after acquiring an additional 8,274 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its holdings in CONMED by 86.7% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 631,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,759,000 after purchasing an additional 293,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in CONMED by 4.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 620,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,631,000 after purchasing an additional 25,047 shares during the period.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

