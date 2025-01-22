Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPW) Reports Regulation FD Disclosure Concerning Safety Shot, Inc.

On January 21, 2025, Safety Shot, Inc., operating as Safety Shot, released a press statement announcing significant developments in its expansion strategy through a new collaboration. The company, specializing in wellness and dietary supplement solutions, unveiled a partnership with Casey’s General Stores. This partnership is set to enhance Safety Shot’s distribution network across the Midwest and Great Plains regions, marking a crucial milestone in its growth plan.

As part of this arrangement, Safety Shot will introduce its innovative alcohol-reducing product, Sure Shot, into over 300 Casey’s General Store locations. The expansion aims to cater to consumers looking for healthier alternatives within the convenience store sector. The move aligns with Safety Shot’s commitment to providing innovative and convenient wellness solutions to a broader audience.

Established in 1959, Casey’s General Stores possess a robust presence across 16 states, operating more than 2,400 convenience stores. The chain is recognized for its customer-centric approach and diverse product offerings, positioning it as a trusted provider of convenience, quality, and value within the Midwest market.

The recent progression into Casey’s General Stores builds upon Safety Shot’s successful strategic partnerships, such as its collaboration with 7-Eleven. Safety Shot, currently in the process of acquiring Yerbaé Brands Corp., recently secured the placement of its unique alcohol-reducing product in 300 7-Eleven stores within the Chicago metropolitan area. This emerging relationship with Casey’s is anticipated to yield valuable synergies for both brands, enhancing their ability to meet the evolving demands of consumers throughout the Midwest region.

The latest distribution agreement with Casey’s General Stores marks a significant advancement in Safety Shot’s ongoing expansion strategy and further solidifies its position as a key player in the functional beverage market. The partnership underscores Safety Shot’s commitment to delivering innovative wellness solutions and underscores its dedication to meeting consumer wellness needs effectively.

