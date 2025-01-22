Worldwide Webb Acquisition (NASDAQ:WWAC) versus Moolec Science (NASDAQ:MLEC) Head to Head Analysis

Worldwide Webb Acquisition (NASDAQ:WWAC – Get Free Report) and Moolec Science (NASDAQ:MLEC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Worldwide Webb Acquisition and Moolec Science”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Worldwide Webb Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Moolec Science $5.62 million 5.41 -$7.31 million ($0.20) -3.96

Worldwide Webb Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Moolec Science.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Worldwide Webb Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Moolec Science -129.97% -97.95% -27.91%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Worldwide Webb Acquisition and Moolec Science, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Worldwide Webb Acquisition 0 0 0 0 0.00 Moolec Science 0 0 1 0 3.00

Moolec Science has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 658.53%. Given Moolec Science’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Moolec Science is more favorable than Worldwide Webb Acquisition.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.1% of Worldwide Webb Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Moolec Science shares are held by institutional investors. 43.0% of Worldwide Webb Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.9% of Moolec Science shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Worldwide Webb Acquisition has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Moolec Science has a beta of -0.47, indicating that its share price is 147% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Worldwide Webb Acquisition beats Moolec Science on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Worldwide Webb Acquisition

Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of direct-to-consumer brands, amazon-centric, online marketplace, food tech, new media, digital health, software-as-a-service, fintech, and others. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Orem, Utah.

About Moolec Science

Moolec Science SA, a science-based food ingredient company, focuses on developing real animal proteins in plants using molecular farming. It offers Chymosin SPC, a dairy ingredient; GLA SONOVA, a nutritional oil; POORK+, a plant-based, animal meat free ingredient with porcine proteins in soybeans; and BEEF+, a meat replacement product. It operates in the United States, Europe, and South America. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Luxembourg.

