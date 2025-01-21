Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its stake in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 113.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,980,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,990,000 after buying an additional 1,051,459 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the third quarter worth about $7,755,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 10.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,036,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,446,000 after buying an additional 101,247 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 28.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 454,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,170,000 after buying an additional 100,614 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 6.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,162,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,421,000 after buying an additional 69,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VCTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Victory Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.11.

Victory Capital Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of VCTR opened at $66.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.46. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.39 and a 1-year high of $73.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.90.

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.78%.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

