Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 520,102 Shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Free Report) by 54.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 435,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520,102 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Evolus were worth $4,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Evolus during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Evolus during the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Evolus during the 3rd quarter worth $191,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolus during the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Evolus by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Evolus alerts:

Evolus Stock Down 0.9 %

EOLS stock opened at $10.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.73. The company has a market capitalization of $665.49 million, a P/E ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.58, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Evolus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $17.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EOLS

Evolus Profile

(Free Report)

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.