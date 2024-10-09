SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SunLink Health Systems Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of SunLink Health Systems stock opened at $0.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.75. SunLink Health Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $1.05.

Get SunLink Health Systems alerts:

SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative net margin of 20.39% and a negative return on equity of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.91 million during the quarter.

SunLink Health Systems Company Profile

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SunLink Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunLink Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.