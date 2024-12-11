Hantz Financial Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,505 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,453 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $31,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.8% during the second quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 376,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,637,000 after buying an additional 16,253 shares during the period. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC now owns 19,221 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,517,000 after buying an additional 6,404 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,951 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,913,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.75, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,385,565. This represents a 2.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.02, for a total value of $6,870,532.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 282,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,329,576.64. The trade was a 11.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 197,923 shares of company stock worth $34,244,676. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Scotiabank raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Phillip Securities raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $217.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.03.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $185.17 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.68 and a 1 year high of $191.75. The company has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $169.70 and a 200-day moving average of $170.21.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.29. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The business had revenue of $88.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.61%.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.