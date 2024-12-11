Hantz Financial Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,505 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,453 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $31,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.8% during the second quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 376,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,637,000 after buying an additional 16,253 shares during the period. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC now owns 19,221 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,517,000 after buying an additional 6,404 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,951 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,913,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.75, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,385,565. This represents a 2.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.02, for a total value of $6,870,532.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 282,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,329,576.64. The trade was a 11.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 197,923 shares of company stock worth $34,244,676. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Alphabet Stock Performance
Shares of GOOGL opened at $185.17 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.68 and a 1 year high of $191.75. The company has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $169.70 and a 200-day moving average of $170.21.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.29. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The business had revenue of $88.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Alphabet Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.61%.
About Alphabet
Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
