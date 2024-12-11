Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 14,455 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 183,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,455 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.30% of American Assets Trust worth $4,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,474,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,404,000 after buying an additional 35,688 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in American Assets Trust by 516.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 779,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,436,000 after purchasing an additional 69,985 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,114,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,319,000 after purchasing an additional 26,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 277.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 80,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 58,803 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE AAT opened at $27.85 on Wednesday. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $29.15. The company has a quick ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 8.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.45.

American Assets Trust Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.25%.

In other American Assets Trust news, COO Adam Wyll sold 30,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total transaction of $853,316.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,690.90. This trade represents a 39.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 37.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

American Assets Trust Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

