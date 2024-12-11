Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $4.98 Million Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,734 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $4,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 983.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 257,902 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $36,993,000 after acquiring an additional 234,098 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,597,000. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in Electronic Arts by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 64,170 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $9,205,000 after purchasing an additional 11,058 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $950,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 206.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 81,679 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $11,380,000 after buying an additional 55,020 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. DZ Bank upgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.37.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $165.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $43.35 billion, a PE ratio of 42.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.00. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $168.50.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 19.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $395,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,969,926.99. This represents a 4.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.45, for a total transaction of $164,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,969,021.20. This represents a 3.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,086,270. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Electronic Arts

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.