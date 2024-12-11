iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 153,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,421 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $4,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LMR Partners LLP boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 111.3% in the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 101,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,576 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 283.8% in the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 592,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,203,000 after purchasing an additional 438,376 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 410,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,231,000 after purchasing an additional 195,473 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,097,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 665,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,179,000 after purchasing an additional 134,769 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWZ stock opened at $25.81 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.08 and a fifty-two week high of $35.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

