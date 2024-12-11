iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Position Lessened by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,007 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $5,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IXN. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 853,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,648,000 after purchasing an additional 57,529 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 465,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,418,000 after buying an additional 5,808 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 9,022.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 358,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,581,000 after buying an additional 354,499 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 326,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,036,000 after buying an additional 4,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 257,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IXN opened at $85.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.71. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $64.93 and a 52 week high of $88.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.37.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

