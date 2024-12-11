Centiva Capital LP Makes New Investment in Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000. Centiva Capital LP owned about 0.07% of Byrna Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Byrna Technologies by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,694,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,758,000 after buying an additional 548,670 shares in the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Byrna Technologies during the second quarter worth $2,693,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Byrna Technologies by 53.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 321,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 112,262 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Byrna Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $786,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Byrna Technologies by 68.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 59,738 shares during the period. 25.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Byrna Technologies news, insider Lisa Wager sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $41,674.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 224,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,819,680.55. The trade was a 1.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bryan Ganz sold 5,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $95,667.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 432,564 shares in the company, valued at $7,530,939.24. This represents a 1.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,474 shares of company stock valued at $183,954 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

BYRN stock opened at $21.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.33 and its 200 day moving average is $13.64. The stock has a market cap of $494.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.56 and a beta of 1.80. Byrna Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $22.44.

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. Byrna Technologies had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $20.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Byrna Technologies Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BYRN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital raised Byrna Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Byrna Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. The company offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.

