Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 6,664 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,664 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $4,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Old Republic International by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,542,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $233,073,000 after buying an additional 532,251 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 8.0% during the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 5,134,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $181,850,000 after acquiring an additional 379,474 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International in the second quarter valued at about $10,641,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Old Republic International in the second quarter worth about $7,186,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,838,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,804,000 after purchasing an additional 231,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Stock Performance

Shares of Old Republic International stock opened at $35.98 on Wednesday. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $27.19 and a 52 week high of $39.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.26.

Old Republic International Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.55%.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

