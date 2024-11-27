MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Canaccord Genuity Group Analyst Says

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $300.00 to $510.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 44.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on MicroStrategy from $290.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. TD Cowen increased their price target on MicroStrategy from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on MicroStrategy from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on MicroStrategy from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $479.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $353.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $71.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.63 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. MicroStrategy has a 52-week low of $43.87 and a 52-week high of $543.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $239.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.58.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($1.44). The business had revenue of $116.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.45 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 17.31% and a negative net margin of 87.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($8.98) earnings per share.

In other news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.01, for a total transaction of $6,624,180.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,344.60. This trade represents a 73.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen X. Graham sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.36, for a total value of $9,027,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,970 shares in the company, valued at $3,145,979.20. This trade represents a 74.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $32,259,177 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 2,350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 3,250.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 14,442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 14,011 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 10,398.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,808,000 after purchasing an additional 222,109 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 1,063.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 9,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

