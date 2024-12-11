25,124 Shares in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Purchased by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 25,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Dynex Capital by 62.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,575,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,756,000 after buying an additional 986,471 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,092,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,704,000 after purchasing an additional 136,776 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,351,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,250,000 after purchasing an additional 83,919 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 724,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 610,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,785,000 after purchasing an additional 101,948 shares during the period. 38.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
DX stock opened at $12.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.36 and a 1 year high of $13.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.30.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from Dynex Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.86%.
Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynex Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.56.
Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.
