3,224 Shares in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Acquired by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,224 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,836 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,860 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $98.78 on Wednesday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.70 and a twelve month high of $129.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.41. The company has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AKAM shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.61.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total value of $221,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,781.10. This trade represents a 11.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total transaction of $354,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,686.89. The trade was a 13.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,625 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

