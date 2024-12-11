Verition Fund Management LLC Buys 833 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAIN. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Main Street Capital by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on MAIN. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.80.

Main Street Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Main Street Capital stock opened at $55.18 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Main Street Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $41.87 and a 12 month high of $55.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.30.

Main Street Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.26%.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

