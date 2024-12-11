Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $5,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 506.5% in the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 147.8% in the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 348.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $175.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $161.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.13. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $96.46 and a 52-week high of $188.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.45.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.41. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.60%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DFS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.13.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

