Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Acquired by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 17,100.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.9% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,273,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,507,000 after buying an additional 62,314 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,087,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,434,000 after purchasing an additional 38,155 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 776,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,697,000 after purchasing an additional 45,205 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 693,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,525,000 after purchasing an additional 132,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 33.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 601,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,974,000 after buying an additional 149,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HLI opened at $177.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.99. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.17 and a twelve month high of $192.10. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 0.67.

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The business had revenue of $574.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 46.63%.

HLI has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $171.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.40.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Director Gillian Beth Zucker sold 200 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $30,456.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,656.28. The trade was a 2.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

