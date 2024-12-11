Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 8,071 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,741 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 8,071 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $4,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in eBay by 17.6% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,964,196 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,394,797,000 after buying an additional 3,880,649 shares during the period. Mirova US LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.1% during the second quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 9,170,829 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $492,657,000 after purchasing an additional 189,505 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of eBay by 12.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,536,843 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $404,879,000 after purchasing an additional 838,969 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in eBay by 8.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,723,503 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $361,159,000 after purchasing an additional 530,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in eBay by 22.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,705,345 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $360,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,885 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eBay Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of eBay stock opened at $63.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.16 and a 12-month high of $67.80. The company has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.91.

eBay Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.14%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EBAY shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Daiwa America upgraded eBay to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $355,556.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 531,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,575,066.07. This represents a 1.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,167 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $77,757.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,079 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,213.77. This represents a 1.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,641 shares of company stock valued at $3,370,974 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Further Reading

