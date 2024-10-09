GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

GigaMedia Price Performance

GIGM opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average of $1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.37. GigaMedia has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $1.50.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative net margin of 121.14% and a negative return on equity of 9.33%.

About GigaMedia

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. The company offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

