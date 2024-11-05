Stephens Inc. AR Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Centennial Bank AR purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Bull Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

VHT opened at $270.31 on Tuesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $225.38 and a one year high of $289.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $280.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.32.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

