Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Gold Resource from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Gold Resource Stock Performance

Shares of GORO stock opened at $0.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.43. Gold Resource has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $0.71.

Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gold Resource had a negative net margin of 51.93% and a negative return on equity of 27.52%. The firm had revenue of $20.78 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Gold Resource will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gold Resource

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,441,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 312,765 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Gold Resource by 6.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,496,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 95,300 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Resource during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal assets are the 100% owned Don David gold mine and Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

