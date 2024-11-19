CrowdStrike (CRWD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 26th. Analysts expect CrowdStrike to post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect CrowdStrike to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 1.8 %

CRWD stock opened at $342.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.63. The company has a market capitalization of $84.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 497.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $200.81 and a 12 month high of $398.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $500,322.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,582,623.36. This trade represents a 4.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.73, for a total transaction of $1,173,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,521,111.43. The trade was a 2.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 108,248 shares of company stock valued at $32,465,110 over the last 90 days. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRWD. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.90.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

