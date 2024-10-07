Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

SYRS has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SYRS traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.94. The stock had a trading volume of 125,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,897. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $8.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.39.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.09. As a group, analysts anticipate that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jason Haas bought 45,344 shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $76,177.92. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 124,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,247.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Jason Haas bought 45,344 shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $76,177.92. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 124,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,247.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Conley Chee bought 50,000 shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.51 per share, for a total transaction of $75,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,504 shares in the company, valued at $109,481.04. This represents a 200.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 130,707 shares of company stock worth $206,491 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,673,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,037,000 after buying an additional 92,396 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. raised its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 1,293,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,079,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 928,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 163,234 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 787,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 428,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $2,166,000. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for hematologic malignancies. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

Further Reading

