STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of STEP Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:STEP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from C$4.50 to C$5.00. The company traded as high as C$5.13 and last traded at C$5.08, with a volume of 1254555 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.00.

STEP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Acumen Capital set a C$5.25 target price on shares of STEP Energy Services in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on STEP Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on STEP Energy Services from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

Get STEP Energy Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on STEP Energy Services

STEP Energy Services Trading Up 1.6 %

STEP Energy Services Company Profile

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$364.13 million, a PE ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.45, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.47.

(Get Free Report)

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an energy services company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fluid and nitrogen pumping, and hydraulic fracturing to service oil and natural gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and involved in standalone projects; pipeline commissioning and maintenance services; fracturing logistics services; and laboratory services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for STEP Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STEP Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.