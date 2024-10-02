Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:XLE)

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 138,530 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 63% compared to the average daily volume of 84,974 call options.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSEARCA XLE opened at $89.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.35. Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund has a twelve month low of $78.98 and a twelve month high of $98.97. The company has a market capitalization of $38.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 36,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $423,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 36,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 19,255 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 30,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 56,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after acquiring an additional 17,936 shares in the last quarter.

About Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services.

