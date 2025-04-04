Diversified Healthcare Trust – to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NASDAQ:DHCNI)

Diversified Healthcare Trust – (NASDAQ:DHCNI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 4th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3516 per share on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ DHCNI traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.89. The company had a trading volume of 27,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,646. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $12.37 and a 12-month high of $17.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.55 and its 200 day moving average is $15.20.

