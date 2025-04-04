SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 3,337,277 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the previous session’s volume of 1,960,399 shares.The stock last traded at $53.16 and had previously closed at $52.73.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Trading Down 4.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.99.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.3774 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P Bank ETF

About SPDR S&P Bank ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBE. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1,008.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000.

(Get Free Report)

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.