SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 3,337,277 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the previous session’s volume of 1,960,399 shares.The stock last traded at $53.16 and had previously closed at $52.73.
SPDR S&P Bank ETF Trading Down 4.2 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.99.
SPDR S&P Bank ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.3774 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P Bank ETF
About SPDR S&P Bank ETF
SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR S&P Bank ETF
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Archer Aviation’s Africa Deal Could Boost ACHR Stock
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Are Short Sellers Wrong About These 3 Semiconductor Stocks?
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Boeing Gets $50B in March Orders—Is BA Stock a Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.