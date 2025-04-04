Resonac (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Resonac Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.28 and last traded at $17.28, with a volume of 175 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.48.

Resonac Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.35.

Resonac (OTCMKTS:SHWDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter. Resonac had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 8.48%.

About Resonac

Resonac Holdings Corporation operates as a chemical company in Japan, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Semiconductor and Electronic Materials, Mobility, Innovation Enabling Materials, and Chemicals segments. The company offers gases and solvents, abatement systems and surface treatments, CMP slurries, and anti-charging materials; semiconductor-related materials, display and sensor-related materials, and films; base and photosensitive materials for PWBs; hard disks, SiCs, and optical semiconductors for use as electronic device components; and molded plastics/sheet-formed, powder metal, and aluminum products for automotives.

