SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GII) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GII – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 37,673 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 35,774 shares.The stock last traded at $62.74 and had previously closed at $62.27.

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF Trading Down 5.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $474.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.04 and its 200-day moving average is $61.16.

Get SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GII. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF by 193.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF by 716.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co grew its position in SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co now owns 119,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,535,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR FTSE/Macquarie Global Infrastructure 100 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the Macquarie Global Infrastructure 100 Index (the Index). The Index, calculated by FTSE, is designed to reflect the stock performance of companies within the infrastructure industry, principally those engaged in management, ownership and operation of infrastructure and utility assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.