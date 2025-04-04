Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOHVY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.76 and last traded at $4.76, with a volume of 399 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.95.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Stock Down 3.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.45. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.00 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Get Sumitomo Heavy Industries alerts:

Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Sumitomo Heavy Industries had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Company Profile

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells general machinery, advanced precision machinery, construction machinery, ships, and environmental plant facilities in Japan and internationally. Its Mechatronics segment offers gearmotors, gearboxes, motion control drives, motors and inverters, drive solutions, precision positioning equipment, laser systems, control systems, motion components, and collaborative robot.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Heavy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Heavy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.