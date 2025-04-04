RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2025

RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPARGet Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 262,410 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 428% from the previous session’s volume of 49,722 shares.The stock last traded at $19.74 and had previously closed at $19.75.

RPAR Risk Parity ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.58. The company has a market capitalization of $529.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.70.

RPAR Risk Parity ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.0829 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in RPAR Risk Parity ETF stock. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPARFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 23,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.07% of RPAR Risk Parity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About RPAR Risk Parity ETF

(Get Free Report)

The RPAR Risk Parity ETF (RPAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Advanced Research Risk Parity index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds allocating to four major asset classes: global equities, US Treasurys, commodities and TIPS based on risk parity. RPAR was launched on Dec 13, 2019 and is managed by RPAR.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RPAR Risk Parity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPAR Risk Parity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.