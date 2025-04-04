RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 262,410 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 428% from the previous session’s volume of 49,722 shares.The stock last traded at $19.74 and had previously closed at $19.75.

RPAR Risk Parity ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.58. The company has a market capitalization of $529.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.70.

RPAR Risk Parity ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.0829 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About RPAR Risk Parity ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in RPAR Risk Parity ETF stock. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of RPAR Risk Parity ETF ( NYSEARCA:RPAR Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 23,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.07% of RPAR Risk Parity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

The RPAR Risk Parity ETF (RPAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Advanced Research Risk Parity index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds allocating to four major asset classes: global equities, US Treasurys, commodities and TIPS based on risk parity. RPAR was launched on Dec 13, 2019 and is managed by RPAR.

