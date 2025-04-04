RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 262,410 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 428% from the previous session’s volume of 49,722 shares.The stock last traded at $19.74 and had previously closed at $19.75.
RPAR Risk Parity ETF Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.58. The company has a market capitalization of $529.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.70.
RPAR Risk Parity ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.0829 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.
About RPAR Risk Parity ETF
The RPAR Risk Parity ETF (RPAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Advanced Research Risk Parity index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds allocating to four major asset classes: global equities, US Treasurys, commodities and TIPS based on risk parity. RPAR was launched on Dec 13, 2019 and is managed by RPAR.
