RTX (NYSE:RTX) Shares Down 0.1% – Time to Sell?

RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $131.21 and last traded at $132.77. 521,233 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 5,609,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on RTX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of RTX from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Argus raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.40.

RTX Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.36. The stock has a market cap of $156.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. Equities research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.99%.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other news, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 2,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $361,728.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,272 shares in the company, valued at $664,008.40. This trade represents a 35.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 27,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,569,126.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,625,382.88. The trade was a 25.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,831 shares of company stock valued at $10,309,302 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RTX

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in RTX by 2,944.4% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

