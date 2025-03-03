Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Royal Bank of Canada (RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE: RY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/28/2025 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$180.00 to C$178.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/28/2025 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$194.00 to C$189.00.

2/20/2025 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$197.00 to C$191.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/18/2025 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$176.00 to C$175.00.

2/18/2025 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$197.00 to C$192.00.

2/14/2025 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from C$200.00 to C$192.00.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

TSE RY traded down C$1.42 on Monday, hitting C$169.56. The company had a trading volume of 3,371,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,546,446. The company has a market capitalization of C$239.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.84. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$131.30 and a 12-month high of C$180.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$172.44 and its 200-day moving average price is C$169.84.

Royal Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 24th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 20,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$175.12, for a total value of C$3,555,721.76. Also, Senior Officer Douglas Antony Guzman sold 1,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$177.09, for a total value of C$272,363.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,427.24. This represents a 98.40 % decrease in their position. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,762 shares of company stock worth $7,379,177.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

