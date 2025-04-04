Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NASDAQ:ATLCL)

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 2nd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3828 per share on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.
Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ATLCL traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.05. The company had a trading volume of 21,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,861. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.90. Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 has a one year low of $21.68 and a one year high of $24.56.
About Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Archer Aviation’s Africa Deal Could Boost ACHR Stock
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Are Short Sellers Wrong About These 3 Semiconductor Stocks?
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Boeing Gets $50B in March Orders—Is BA Stock a Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.