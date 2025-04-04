Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NASDAQ:ATLCL)

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 2nd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3828 per share on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ATLCL traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.05. The company had a trading volume of 21,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,861. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.90. Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 has a one year low of $21.68 and a one year high of $24.56.

Get Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 alerts:

About Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

atlanticus holdings corporation (“atlanticus”?) is a financial holding company with investments primarily in companies focused on providing financial services. our subsidiaries offer a broad array of financial products and services. www.atlanticus.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.