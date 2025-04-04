Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Trading Down 2.8% – What’s Next?

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.80 and last traded at $7.82. Approximately 1,037,748 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 1,614,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.04.

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

The stock has a market cap of $476.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.44.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $13.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.18 million. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 34.61%. On average, analysts predict that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.64%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 209.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IVR. Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 27,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. 40.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests, finances, and manages mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

