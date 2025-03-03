Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Announces $0.30 — Dividend

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Monday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th.

Trip.com Group has a payout ratio of 7.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Trip.com Group to earn $3.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.4%.

Trip.com Group Stock Up 2.0 %

TCOM traded up $1.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.81. The stock had a trading volume of 4,775,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,822,510. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.99. The company has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Trip.com Group has a twelve month low of $38.23 and a twelve month high of $77.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TCOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Trip.com Group from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $75.40 to $80.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.08.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

