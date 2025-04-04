Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.28 and last traded at $22.30, with a volume of 182592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.49.
Separately, Barclays downgraded Sika from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.2025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This is an increase from Sika’s previous dividend of $0.16.
Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. The company offers tile adhesives and grouts, systems for under-tile waterproofing, sound reduction, renders, decorative finishes for exterior and interior walls, as well as exterior insulation finishing system; develops admixtures and additives for concrete, cement, and mortar production; and flat roofing systems.
