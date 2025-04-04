LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $114.24 and last traded at $114.70, with a volume of 661708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on LVMUY. Bank of America raised shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Kepler Capital Markets raised LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Trading Down 4.7 %

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Increases Dividend

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.68 and its 200 day moving average is $135.50.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.6206 per share. This is a positive change from LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s previous dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Company Profile

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers wines, and spirits under the domaine des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Château Galoupet, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Joseph Phelps, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Colgin Cellars,Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Eminente brands; and fashion and leather products under the Loewe, Moynat, Louis Vuitton, Berluti, RIMOWA, Patou, Loro Piana, FENDI, Celine, Christian Dior, Emilio Pucci, Givenchy, Kenzo, and Marc Jacobs brands.

