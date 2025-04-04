Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.47 and last traded at $3.47, with a volume of 476016 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.61.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on POAHY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Porsche Automobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group cut Porsche Automobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Porsche Automobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Porsche Automobil from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Porsche Automobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.93.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Core Investments and Portfolio Investments. The company is involved in investments in the areas of mobility and industrial technology. It offers its products under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Lamborghini, and Porsche brand names.

