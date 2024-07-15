Garden Stage Limited (NASDAQ:GSIW) Short Interest Update

Garden Stage Limited (NASDAQ:GSIW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, an increase of 55.8% from the June 15th total of 28,300 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 44,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Garden Stage Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ GSIW opened at $7.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.94. Garden Stage has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $15.99.

About Garden Stage

Garden Stage Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides securities dealing and brokerage, underwriting and placing, and other financial services in Hong Kong. It also offers asset management services comprising discretionary account management and fund management services. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

