GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 208,500 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the May 15th total of 219,600 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.1 days.

GoHealth Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOCO opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. GoHealth has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $22.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average is $11.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $185.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.00 million. GoHealth had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a negative return on equity of 9.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GoHealth will post -5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in GoHealth by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 206,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,605 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in GoHealth by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp bought a new position in GoHealth in the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. 24.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of GoHealth from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

About GoHealth

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company in the United States. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.

