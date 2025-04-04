Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $186.45 and last traded at $185.55, with a volume of 2932405 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $195.23.
Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Down 5.6 %
The company has a market cap of $57.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $223.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.97.
Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.3749 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund
Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile
Sector SPDR Trust SBI Interest, formerly Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Technology Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies primarily involved in industries, such as information technology (IT) consulting, semiconductor equipment and products, computers and peripherals, diversified telecommunication services and wireless telecommunication services.It utilizes a passive or indexing investment approach to invest in a portfolio of stocks that seek to replicate the Index.
