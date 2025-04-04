Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $186.45 and last traded at $185.55, with a volume of 2932405 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $195.23.

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Down 5.6 %

The company has a market cap of $57.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $223.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.97.

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.3749 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.1% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 58,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,202,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 7,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 39.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 675,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,545,000 after purchasing an additional 192,239 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 23.3% in the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 29,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,101,000 after buying an additional 3,289 shares during the period.

Sector SPDR Trust SBI Interest, formerly Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Technology Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies primarily involved in industries, such as information technology (IT) consulting, semiconductor equipment and products, computers and peripherals, diversified telecommunication services and wireless telecommunication services.It utilizes a passive or indexing investment approach to invest in a portfolio of stocks that seek to replicate the Index.

