FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Shares Down 12.9% – Here’s Why

Shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) traded down 12.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $92.01 and last traded at $90.87. 247,171 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,652,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on FTAI. Wolfe Research raised shares of FTAI Aviation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on FTAI Aviation from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.67.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on FTAI

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -887.26 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.74 and a 200-day moving average of $132.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is -342.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTAI Aviation

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sara Bay Financial acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at about $547,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the fourth quarter worth about $3,518,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,298,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in FTAI Aviation by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FTAI Aviation

(Get Free Report)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.