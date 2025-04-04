Royal Bank of Canada Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Stock

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.14% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. TD Securities raised shares of Dundee Precious Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.
In related news, Director Marie-Anne Tawil sold 10,000 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.08, for a total transaction of C$190,800.00. Also, Senior Officer Iliya Garkov sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.49, for a total value of C$221,880.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,583 shares of company stock valued at $780,496. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.
