Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $30.89 and last traded at $30.34, with a volume of 55063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.67.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NGVT shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ingevity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.42 and its 200 day moving average is $42.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $298.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.40 million. Ingevity had a positive return on equity of 41.44% and a negative net margin of 30.60%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ingevity Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Ingevity by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Ingevity by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingevity by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Ingevity by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

