Royal Bank of Canada Issues Positive Forecast for Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) Stock Price

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins lifted their price target on Orla Mining from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Orla Mining from C$7.75 to C$8.75 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$15.50 price target on Orla Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Orla Mining from C$12.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.56.

Insider Activity

Shares of Orla Mining stock traded down C$1.41 on Friday, reaching C$11.88. 522,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,043. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.90 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Orla Mining has a 1-year low of C$4.60 and a 1-year high of C$13.79. The company has a market cap of C$2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 253.93 and a beta of 1.57.

In related news, Director Charles A. Jeannes sold 15,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.86, for a total value of C$193,257.37. Also, Director Jean Robitaille sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.25, for a total transaction of C$2,650,000.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 385,399 shares of company stock valued at $5,067,805. Company insiders own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Orla Mining Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company holds two gold projects; the Camino Rojo gold and silver project in Zacatecas State, Mexico, and the Cerro Quema gold project in Panama. It conducts business activities in the geographic areas of Mexico, Panama, the United States, and Canada.

