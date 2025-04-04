Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.91 and last traded at $27.79, with a volume of 46840 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.11.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Stock Down 4.7 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.91. The company has a market capitalization of $989.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 275.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Company Profile

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

