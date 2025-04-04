First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $117.92 and last traded at $116.92, with a volume of 8653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.22.

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.24 and its 200 day moving average is $146.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXL. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 1,739.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,880 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 98.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 22,245 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 62.6% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period.

About First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Technology Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

